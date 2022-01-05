First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.19% of First Merchants worth $27,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 63,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 42,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,647,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 122,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 36 shares of company stock worth $1,496. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

