First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Down 5.3%

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $194.60 and last traded at $195.49. Approximately 44,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 756,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.51.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.74.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 397,082 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,801,000 after acquiring an additional 172,562 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in First Republic Bank by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,049,000 after acquiring an additional 84,241 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 11.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after acquiring an additional 297,720 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

