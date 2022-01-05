First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,296,000 after buying an additional 88,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,801,000 after buying an additional 172,562 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,086,000 after buying an additional 165,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $202.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $143.60 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.74.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.83.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.