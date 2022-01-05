First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.39% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $393,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $121,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FDNI opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71.

