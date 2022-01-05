First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 41.2% in December

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98,325 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 296,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 78,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,034. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

