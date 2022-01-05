First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 211.3% from the November 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 44,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $48.63.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 203,589 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 135.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 143,514 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 194.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 132,872 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,141,000.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.