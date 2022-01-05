First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the November 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 111.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTXD traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $39.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.