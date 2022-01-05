Fitzgibbon David Purchases 3,000 Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director Fitzgibbon David acquired 3,000 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$300,000.

TSE HPS.A opened at C$12.24 on Wednesday. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a one year low of C$8.35 and a one year high of C$12.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Hammond Power Solutions from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

