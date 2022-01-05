Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 66.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Five Below by 201.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below stock opened at $203.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.25 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.85.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.72.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.