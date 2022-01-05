Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Short Interest Update

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,100 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the November 30th total of 749,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 229,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Five Point stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.40. Five Point has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Five Point by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Five Point during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Five Point by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

