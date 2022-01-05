Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Holdings Decreased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flexible Solutions International were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

FSI opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.28. Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Greenridge Global upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

