FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 1.14. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FlexShopper will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 14,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $32,190.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 219,635 shares of company stock worth $531,647 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 91.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

