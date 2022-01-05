Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Down 8.7%

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s stock price dropped 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.83 and last traded at $31.83. Approximately 12,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 586,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.11.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

