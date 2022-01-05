Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on F. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.71.

NYSE:F opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

