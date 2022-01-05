Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 219,030 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $33,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 110,485 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 109.0% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 107,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. 3,650,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,874,961. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.