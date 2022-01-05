ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) will announce sales of $47.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $47.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year sales of $176.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $176.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $211.02 million, with estimates ranging from $203.95 million to $214.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ForgeRock.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FORG. Mizuho began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

FORG traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,830. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $779,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $8,736,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $2,183,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $11,679,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $9,598,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ForgeRock (FORG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.