Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 21,904 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 491,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 475,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 305,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 100,531 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.