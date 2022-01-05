Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has $165.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00.

FWRD has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.43.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 1.21. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $70.93 and a 12-month high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 33.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3,745.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 116,101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 175.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

