Frax (FRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.94 Billion

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Frax has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and approximately $46.14 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00061387 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00071064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.48 or 0.08050911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00076370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,567.25 or 0.99802984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,925,575,294 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.