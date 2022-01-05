freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freenet AG is a mobile communications service provider. The company’s brand portfolio includes the mobilcom-debitel, freenet.de, gravis, media broadcast, klarmobil, freenet digital, freenet energy and motion TM. Freenet AG is headquartered in Budelsdorf, Germany. “

Get freenet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRTAF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of FRTAF stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. freenet has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $26.62.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on freenet (FRTAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.