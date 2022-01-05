Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €35.19 ($39.98) and last traded at €35.40 ($40.23). Approximately 524,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €35.50 ($40.34).

Several research analysts recently commented on FRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.56 ($54.04).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.13.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

