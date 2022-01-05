Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FYBR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $35.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 166,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Raine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 838.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 178,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.