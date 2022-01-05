FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Issued By Wedbush

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of HAFC opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $738.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,524,000 after buying an additional 724,790 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 205,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,897,000 after buying an additional 198,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 585,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

