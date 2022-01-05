FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.82. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 22.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

