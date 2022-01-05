Gartner (NYSE:IT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $336.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gartner have outperformed the industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters and raised full year 2021 guidance. The company offers timely, thought-provoking and comprehensive analysis that is known for its high quality, independence and objectivity. Its research reports have become indispensable tools for various companies across different sectors, strengthening its leading position in the market. The company has a large and diverse addressable market with low customer concentration that mitigates operating risks. Consistency in share buybacks boost investor confidence. However, continuous investments to retain a competitive edge and fend off competition has increased the company's expenses and contracted margin. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations is a concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IT. Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $325.00.

NYSE IT opened at $323.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gartner has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

