GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Update

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GTCH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 37,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,713. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. GBT Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

GBT Technologies, Inc is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses.

