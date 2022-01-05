GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Raised to C$73.50

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$70.00 to C$73.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.08.

Shares of GDI traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$56.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,617. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$41.00 and a 12 month high of C$60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$50.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$419.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

