Geeq (GEEQ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $354,368.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $13.74 million and approximately $354,368.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002481 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00057394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,122,222 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.