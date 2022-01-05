Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Short Interest Up 116.7% in December

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

GEGYY opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

