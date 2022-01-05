General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $212.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $212.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

