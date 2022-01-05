Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Sunday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of GIPR opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 34.60, a quick ratio of 34.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Generation Income Properties Inc is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties.

