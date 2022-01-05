Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,638 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 54,546.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

