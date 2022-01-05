Gilat Satellite Networks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,977 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 589% compared to the average daily volume of 432 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILT opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $469.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.55%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

