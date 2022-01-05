GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.90.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.