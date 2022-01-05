Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 138.6% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Bruce R. Lederman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,940 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $365.21 million, a P/E ratio of 74.18 and a beta of 0.28. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is presently 294.13%.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

