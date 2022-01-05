Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend by 24.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 65,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,067,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 80,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 205,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

