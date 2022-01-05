Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,167,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Global Payments worth $183,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $145.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.52. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.62.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

