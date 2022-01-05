Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.39 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 82.11%. Research analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

