Gnosis (GNO) Price Reaches $485.68 on Exchanges

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Gnosis has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for about $485.68 or 0.01112595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $905.81 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,027 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

