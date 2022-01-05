Golden Goose (GOLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $149,406.41

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $149,406.41 and approximately $34,765.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00064805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00078722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.91 or 0.08201921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00079683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,350.02 or 1.00097064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.