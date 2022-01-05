GoldenPyrex Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $103.00 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. GoldenPyrex has a market cap of $308,535.97 and $103.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00061606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00072948 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.41 or 0.08133948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00078516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.11 or 0.99676135 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007621 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com . GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

