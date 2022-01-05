Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Holdings Reduced by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,170 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

