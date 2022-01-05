good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Shares Up 1.4%

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60. 32,325 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 26,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. cut their target price on good natured Products from C$1.90 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of good natured Products in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of good natured Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get good natured Products alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.