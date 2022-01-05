Graviton (GTON) Price Reaches $2.30 on Exchanges

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a total market cap of $8.34 million and $61,144.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can now be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00004969 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

