Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Great Western Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. The firm had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWB. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 131.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 48.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.16. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

