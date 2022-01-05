Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 32,073 shares.The stock last traded at $53.29 and had previously closed at $52.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.6668 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

