Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 32,073 shares.The stock last traded at $53.29 and had previously closed at $52.92.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.6668 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMAB)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
