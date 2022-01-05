Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $37.80 on Monday. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $232,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

