Guggenheim Cuts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $104.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.73.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of INCY stock opened at $71.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 350,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Incyte by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 137,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.