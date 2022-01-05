Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE GBAB opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 44,987 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $13,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

