Gulden (NLG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,696.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $7.43 million and $6,696.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.25 or 0.00312485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000763 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 558,144,506 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

